Households across the district are to see their bin collections change in the first shake-up in more than a decade.

South Kesteven District Council say the first change to bin collection rounds in 12 years will make for “shorter, faster and more logical” routes.

Every household is likely to see a change to either their collection day or the time of day their bins are emptied, with fewer and longer collection rounds.

There will be fewer and longer bin collection rounds

“The current rounds are out of date,” said Coun Rhys Baker, SKDC cabinet member for environment and waste.

“As more new houses are added to the rounds, it gets harder and harder to provide the level of service residents expect. The mileage is too high and crews are forced to criss-cross the district instead of focusing on one area at a time.”

The change is expected to take place in September, with every household to receive a letter through the post giving full details of the changes for their address.

More than 80,000 bins across 465 square-miles will be emptied through 75 newly-designed rounds.

“There are around 5,000 more homes in South Kesteven today than there were in 2012,” added Coun Baker.

“We face rising demand without rising money.

“We also know that the current set-up creates a risk for collections, where roadworks, bad weather or a breakdown can leave whole streets without their collection - and this needs to change.

“Rather than buy extra vehicles to patch up the system, we have decided to ‘zone’ the rounds to make the journeys make sense.”

Coun Baker believes the changes will “futureproof the service” and be better value for money.

According to the council, the re-mapping of routes will speed up collection rounds and give more flexibility to staff to work as a wider team.

The restructure also links into SKDC’s carbon ambitions - outlined after a climate emergency was declared - and its vision for less waste.

“I know many people in South Kesteven have never had a change to their bin day,” he said.

“We are working hard in the office and among our collection crews to make this change as straightforward as possible for everyone.

“We know this change will take some time to get used to and there will be teething issues. We will work with residents and will use a commonsense approach to any worries or problems when the new rounds start in September.

“I am genuinely sorry for this disruption, but I know it will be worth it.”

Updates are to follow via the council’s website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk and its social media channels www.southkesteven.gov.uk/getsocial