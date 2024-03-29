A council hopes to reopen a broken bridleway bridge before summer, despite extending its closure order until December.

The Stamford broadeng bridge over the River Welland on the far side of Freeman’s Meadow collapsed beneath a horserider and her thoroughbred on September 30 last year.

An emergency closure was immediately put in place and the bridge has remained shut, with Lincolnshire County Council blaming flooding on the delays.

Since September, calls have been made for the council to ‘pull its finger out’ and reopen the bridge, which is part of a popular bridleway used by walkers, runners and horseriders.

The bridge has been closed since September

Lincolnshire County Council this week extended the closure until December 2, which prompted concerns that the popular route would be closed in the summer months.

However, work is underway making a new bridge to replace the one which broke last year with a sooner reopening date also planned.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

“Weather-permitting, we’re hoping to install the new bridge before summer,” said a spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council.

The bridge has been closed since September

“The December date on the closure order is just a placeholder date, in the absence of a confirmed reopening date.

“We do not expect the route to be closed for anywhere near that long.”

Both sides of the bridge have been fenced off

Have you missed using this bridleway? Let us know in the comments.