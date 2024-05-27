Families are being served up free ways to beat the boredom and keep their kids off phones and tablets this half term.

There will be a puzzles and games club taking place over four days at Stamford Library in High Street.

Accompanied children can come along from 10am to midday from Tuesday (May 28) until Friday (May 31), when there will be traditional puzzles and games to play with other family members, or with others in the club.

Crafty fun at Stamford Library

On the same days - Tuesday until Friday - from 2pm to 4pm each day, accompanied children can join in the Lego club and let their imaginations run riot as they build using the library’s Lego supply.

A craft club called ‘Birds, Bats and Bees’ takes place on Thursday (May 30) from 10am to 11.30am. Activities will focus on creativity and nature, with the discovery of fun facts about creatures that buzz and fly around us.

There is no need to book.