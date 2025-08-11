The end of the Second World War and the sacrifices of those who fought in Asia and the Pacific are to be observed.

VJ Day, observed on Friday (August 15), will this year mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allied Forces, effectively ending the Second World War.

There will be a two-minute silence nationally at midday.

Events are also taking place locally. On Friday (August 15) the following commemorations will be held:

Oakham - at 11.50am there is a commemoration ceremony and act of remembrance at the war memorial, All Saints' Church, Church Street.

Uppingham - at 11am there is a commemoration ceremony and act of remembrance at the war memorial, St Peter and St Paul's Church, London Road.

Cottesmore - from 1.30pm, Rocks by Rail will be holding a commemorative event alongside the ‘Singapore’ locomotive, to remember all those who served in the Far East. All welcome but please reserve a place by emailing curator@rocks-by-rail.org

Stamford - from 11.30pm at the war memorial, Broad Street. A short service led by the Stamford Royal British Legion.

Bourne - 12pm to 5pm at Elsea Park Community Centre, Sandown Drive. Commemorations will include a display of military and classic vehicles, tea and cakes, a bar, food and live music. Entry to the event is free and there will be activities for children.

On Sunday, August 17 the following events will take place:

Spalding - 1.30pm parade at Ayscoughfee Gardens, 2pm service in St Mary and St Nicolas Church.