A supermarket giant has confirmed a 'wish list' of locations for new stores.

Lidl, which is celebrating its 30th year, has today (Tuesday, April 30) announced hundreds of ‘areas of interest’ which it says would be ‘desirable’ for new stores.

The Lincolnshire locations include:

Market Deeping

Grantham

Lincoln - Bracebridge Heath

Lincoln - North

Louth

Lidl's East of England wish list

Spalding, which already has Lidl stores in Holbeach Road and Winsover Road, has been selected as a town which would benefit from relocation.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.

“This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

Plans for a new out-of-town Lidl in Market Deeping were rejected in May 2022 as councillors eyed up the potential for Aldi to go in a preferred town centre location, a plan which has now been approved.

Lidl had hoped to build its store on land off Peterborough Road about 2.5km from the town centre despite pleas to reconsider from traders over fears it would draw shoppers further away from town.

The discount supermarket chain has a number of stores in the area including in Ryhall Road in Stamford, South Road in Bourne, Watergate in Grantham and Barleythorpe Road, Oakham.

