A group of friends will race 44 miles across the beaches of Normandy to mark the anniversary of D-Day.

Wayne Corbett from Rutland and Jason Wright, who is based at RAF Wittering, are among the servicemen taking part in the challenge on June 6. They will be joined by Kevin Saunby, who is also based at RAF Wittering.

Wayne, 41, said: “We will be veterans one day. We wanted to give back and challenge ourselves as well.”

Other than routine military training, none of the team has much experience of distance running.

But when it came to deciding between a 22-mile or 44-mile race - the choice was obvious to them.

“You go big or go home,” said Jason, 39.

Wayne added: “It’s the biggest and hardest challenge.

“There’s no point going all the way there to do half.”

The race starts at the Pointe du Hoc, a distinctive promontory that played a strategic role during the D-Day landings, being stormed on June 6, 1944, to neutralise German artillery positions.

It continues along the cliff tops overlooking Omaha beach, then on to the Normandy beaches and finishing at Pegasus Bridge, the location of the first two Allied casualties of D-Day, both glider pilots who landed shortly after midnight.

Already the group of fundraisers has reached £3,631 of a £5,200 target through donations, bake sales and raffles.

The money will go to British Armed Forces charity Combat Stress, which provides mental health support to veterans.

Jason, who was selected to open PureGym Stamford on Friday last week, said: “A big motivation is the fundraising.

“People have donated a lot of money. Whether we run or crawl we will complete it.”

Fitting in the training runs alongside full-time jobs in the military and family time has been tough, and Jason has been training running with daughter Olivia, who was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy, in her wheelchair.

To donate, visit: events.combatstress.org.uk/fund raisers/PerArdua