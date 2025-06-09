Stamford Civic Society asks what’s your favourite Stamford street?
Published: 10:00, 09 June 2025
Votes are to be cast to decide a town’s favourite street.
Stamford Civic Society are inviting people to take part in a poll to decide Stamford’s best-loved street as part of National Civic Day on Saturday, June 14.
The society will have a display outside Stamford Library, in High Street, where people can vote between 10.30am and 2pm.
The Deputy Mayor of Stamford, Jane Kingman, will join them at 11am.