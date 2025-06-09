Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Civic Society asks what’s your favourite Stamford street?

By Chris Harby
-
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 09 June 2025

Votes are to be cast to decide a town’s favourite street.

Stamford Civic Society are inviting people to take part in a poll to decide Stamford’s best-loved street as part of National Civic Day on Saturday, June 14.

The society will have a display outside Stamford Library, in High Street, where people can vote between 10.30am and 2pm.

Stamford Civic Society are holding a poll to name the town's favourite street
Stamford Civic Society are holding a poll to name the town's favourite street

The Deputy Mayor of Stamford, Jane Kingman, will join them at 11am.

Human Interest Stamford Chris Harby
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE