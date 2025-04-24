People who have visited hospital recently are being asked to nominate their ‘health hero’.

The award, which recognises staff who have gone the extra mile, will be given to a person or team at Stamford, Peterborough City, or Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

A spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “For many, coming into hospital can be a daunting experience – either as a patient or to support a loved one.

Last year’s winners were Macmillan urological consultant Jyoti Shah for her work at Stamford Hospital, consultant paediatrician Dr Tim Jones, paediatric epilepsy nurse and Nicki Astle

“But whatever the reason for the visit, there is an opportunity to nominate those who made the experience a better one by going the extra mile.

“Whether it was an outpatient appointment, diagnostic scan, therapy visit or inpatient stay, the trust wants to hear about any exemplary service that should be recognised.”

The Outstanding Achievement Awards 2025 will be presented at Peterborough Cathedral in July.

Dozens of staff will be honoured in their respective fields with the ‘health hero’ award nominated by the public.

The ‘health hero’ will be an individual or team demonstrating great clinical care, support, compassion or kindness.

Judges are also looking for examples of equality, dignity and respect, communication skills, and involving patients in treatment choices.

Hannah Coffey, trust chief executive, said: “We love to shine a light on our health heroes and so I encourage patients from the past 12 months to share their stories with us.”

Nominations need to be in by May 9 using the form at tinyurl.com/HospitalHeroes2025

