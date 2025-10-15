Few people picture themselves still working at 81.

But Malcolm Brandwood, who established Stamford kitchen company QKS 44 years ago, struggles to see himself retiring.

“People retire because they have interests they would like to pursue,” he says, in his compact, no-frills office at the showroom in Barnack Road.

From left, designers and project managers for QKS Karen White, Jonathan Ramm, Andrew Singer and owner Malcolm Brandwood. Photo: Iliffe MediaSuzanne Moon / Iliffe Media

“My interests are designing, creating and building good kitchens for people, and so I’ll retire when I can’t do these things any more.”

When talking about his life and his work, Malcolm’s enthusiasm has a practical backbone, and he is clearly conscientious.

Born in February 1944 to a woman serving in the RAF who was married, but not to his father, Malcolm was adopted by two women - the headmistress of a school in Tansor, near Oundle, and a district nurse.

They gave him a good start, caring for him well and securing him a place at Stamford School from the age of seven.

“It was like something out of a Charles Dickens book back then, with ‘fagging’ and prefects,” said Malcolm.

“I was in the C stream, the A-stream having been described to me some years later as ‘producing people who went into philosophy and theology’, the B-stream as ‘doctors and solicitors’, and the C-stream as ‘risk takers’.”

Disillusioned with academia, Malcolm left in the fifth form, much to the disappointment of his school teacher mother, who persuaded him to enrol in an engineering course at Corby Technical College.

On leaving with more practical know-how, Malcolm became a chemist at the Williamson Cliff brick works in Stamford, analysing clays.

“I was earning £3 and 10 shillings a week,” he said.

Malcolm Brandwood, 81, says he has no plans to retire

“Then I got talking with the guys in the yard who were bricklayers and were being paid £25 a week, so I joined them.”

This led to welding work and fitting air conditioning ducts, and soon Malcolm had 20 people working under him. But the business went bust, and in paying them off he spent his own savings.

Jobless, but with a wife and two daughters, it was time for a rethink.

Malcolm had just fitted his own kitchen at home and decided he could set up a kitchen-fitting business. Within a year he took on two employees, then negotiated with Stamford property owner John Regis about taking premises off Barnack Road.

In 1981, Quality Kitchens Stamford was established.

An advert for QKS from 1991

“I was 36 back then, and it was a different world,” said Malcolm.

“There was no internet, no mobile phones, and a very nice kitchen would cost £3,000. The equivalent these days would be £25,000.

“People went for wood in a big way - in those first few years we sold a lot of pine. Tastes have certainly changed.”

Malcolm points to a small photo on the wall of his office, barely visible among the filing cabinets and giant whiteboards outlining current kitchen projects.

The man in the photo is Malcolm, with dark hair, a dark suit, and an unmistakably pine kitchen.

Malcolm Brandwood in one of his early kitchens, when pine was at its peak. Photo: Supplied

While the fledgling business faced an early drama - three weeks after opening the QKS warehouse burned down and Malcolm was nearly arrested saving the works van and their showroom - it has since steered a steady path for four decades.

Malcolm has shunned the local spotlight and, at the turn of the millennium, when the company grew ‘a little too big’ to suit his work ethos, he sold the conservatories side of the business. This continues as QKS Home Improvements, in Cherryholt Lane.

Malcolm now employs 10 people, including himself, and says he is pleased to have talented people around him.

“Each morning we have a meeting with the fitters, talk about any challenges and come up with solutions,” he said.

“The designers and fitters are always aiming to get the best for customers and I enjoy working alongside people like this. We are all on the same level, it’s just I ‘carry the can’.”