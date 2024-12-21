We had an early Christmas present at South Kesteven District Council in the form of an award for the Most Improved Waste Authority of the Year, writes council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind).

This was a vindication for all the hardworking staff who ensure our bins are collected week in, week out, come rain or shine.

Residents also deserve credit and thanks for their participation and patience with our various recycling initiatives during the year.

Ashley Baxter.

The Christmas season offers plenty of scope for everyone to reduce, reuse, recycle and repair. We can reduce waste by avoiding unnecessary packaging and superfluous presents. We can also try to reduce the amount of petty point-scoring and pointless arguments at the dinner table as well on Facebook and other social media sites.

When wrapping presents, why not reuse bags, boxes, paper and cards? This is also a great time to reuse old jokes. Like any dad, I understand that the more you reuse old jokes, the funnier they become!

Instructions for Christmas recycling can be found on the council website. At this time of year you might need to be extra fastidious about folding your cardboard, squashing your cans and plastic bottles in case your guests leave you with more boxes and empty glass bottles than in a typical month.

You can also recycle unwanted presents, they call it re-gifting. It saves money and it is good for the environment, However, please avoid embarrassment by taking care not to re-gift any gift to the person who gifted it to you.

Don’t waste this Christmas. Don’t waste food – that means eating all your sprouts/ Don’t waste money – no-one needs a rotating illuminated plastic elf in a snowstorm. Don’t waste an opportunity to spend more time with your loved ones. Don’t waste a minute on your phone or laptop, like I sometimes do, when you could be spending it positively with your friends and family who may be in the same room.

This is also a great time for repairing – not just toys, decorations and furniture but also strained and broken relationships with friends and families. If you’re waiting for someone to pick up the phone to you, why not make the first move? St Augustine taught that harbouring resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.

This time of year is a great time to bury the hatchet. This was the original purpose of Christmas - peace on Earth and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled!