A town shop which shut suddenly will reopen soon.

Shoppers have been left wondering what has happened to the British Heart Foundation in Stamford High Street after finding the doors to the charity shop locked.

A sign has been put up in the window which reads: “Due to circumstances beyond our control this shop will be closed until further notice.”

British Heart Foundation in Stamford

But the closure is not permanent, a spokesperson has confirmed.

They said: “The shop has been shut for three weeks whilst some construction work takes place.

“We hope it will be back open by the end of next week.”



