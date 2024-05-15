A town shop, which has been subject to permanent closure rumours, will reopen.

Shoppers have been left wondering what has happened to 02 in St Paul’s Street, Stamford after finding the doors to the mobile phone shop locked, signs painted over and the building empty.

There has been confusion with people taking to social media to say it is shut for good and Google listing the shop as permanently closed.

O2 before it shut

But the closure is not permanent, an O2 spokesperson has confirmed.

They said: “We’re always investing in our retail estate to give our customers the best possible experience.

“Our Stamford store is temporarily closed while we carry out refurbishment works, and when it reopens shortly, customers in the area will benefit from new signage, upgraded LED lighting, energy-efficient digital screens and a new floor layout.”

An official reopening date has not been confirmed.



