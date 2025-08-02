We often talk about tackling climate change as something global, but real action starts locally, writes Rachel Nicholls, CEO of Inspire Education Group.

At Inspire Education Group (IEG), which includes Stamford College, Peterborough College and University Centre Peterborough, we believe colleges like ours are central to that action. Our mission is not just to educate, but to help build the future workforce our employers and communities need — and create a greener, fairer future for all.

From left, Sam Carling MP, David Pennell, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, Andrew Pakes MP, Rachel Nicholls, Paul Bristow. Photo: Submitted

One of the most exciting steps we’re taking is our new £13.7 million Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College. Officially opened in May 2025, it will train hundreds of students, apprentices, and adults in skills vital to tackling climate change: electric vehicle technology, retrofit, modern methods of construction, low-carbon construction, and alternative energy systems.

Although based in Peterborough, the centre’s impact is regional. We work closely with employers like Rolec — a Lincolnshire-based leader in electric vehicle charging solutions — who help us shape our courses. Rolec also uses the Centre to train its staff. It’s a great example of how we’re filling skills gaps, supporting local businesses, and strengthening our economy.

Here in Stamford, our £3.3 million Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) Centre — co-funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and the Department for Education — gives students hands-on experience in low-carbon construction. The MMC focuses on automation, carbon reduction and prefabrication, reflecting modern building trends and helping meet net-zero goals.

Rachel Nicholls. Photo: Submitted

At IEG, we collaborate directly with employers to make sure our students gain the skills that lead to good jobs — and that businesses have access to the talent they need. This work is part of our master plan: a vision to place IEG at the forefront of skills development and help shape the workforce of the future.

Because real climate action depends on people, and we’re proud to help make sure they have the skills to deliver it.