An ornate mace dating from the reign of Charles II is to be x-rayed to make sure it’s still fit for use.

Measuring 4ft 9in and weighing 8.2kg, the silver gilt mace belongs to Stamford and is paraded at the start of its monthly town council meetings in the town hall, as well as being taken out for civic events.

It is identical in form to the one that sits in front of the Speaker of the House of Commons.

The mace being carried through Stamford by Mark Murtagh, civic officer for the town council

But while it is handled with care - and even with specific gloves - Stamford’s Charles II mace has developed a ‘rattle’ that suggests something inside it has broken.

According to Victoria Newton, heritage and cultural officer for Stamford, the mace is made from nine parts that fit together and it is likely there is a wooden rod running through it.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on April 23, councillors were told information was being collected on the condition of the mace, which could include it being x-rayed, and that this could then be used to make an informed decision on its future care and use.

The mace sits in front of the mayor of Stamford at meetings of Stamford Town Council

Concerns raised included the mace being dropped, being stolen and melted down, and a reference was made to it being taken on rides at Stamford Mid-Lent Fair.

Coun Max Sawyer expressed a view that the mace is “a working item” and “a tradition at a time when tradition is under attack”.

“It confers a degree of formality at our meetings and at the end of the day there is nothing wrong with a bit of formality,” he said.

“It’s a historic item as well as a working item and if it suffers a bit of wear and tear then so be it. They do not seem to worry about that in the House of Commons.”

The mace is kept in Stamford Town Hall

He added that he felt no council officer should have the power to prevent councillors from using ‘our regalia’.

Coun Amanda Wheeler responded: “I don’t know about the House of Commons but I suspect they don’t take their mace on the waltzers like we do.”

A volunteer project will be launched in the summer to clean the mace, with guidance from an expert.

The mace being carried for a civic parade by Mark Murtagh, civic officer for Stamford Town Council

The Charles II mace was given to Stamford in 1678 by the town’s then Tory MP Charles Bertie.

It is the largest and youngest of three silver maces held at Stamford Town Hall. A smaller mace dates from about 1600 and the ‘Wand of Office’ from about 1461.