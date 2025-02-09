Teenagers can no longer complain about ‘boring’ subjects being taught in schools.

This year sixth-forms are branching out to offer new and unusual courses to appeal to the latest generation of learners.

Stamford School, generally associated with a curriculum of classic academic subjects, will be teaching farming to some of its pupils from September.

Stamford School is offering pupils the chance to gain a qualification in agriculture from September

The school has added level 3 BTec agriculture - the equivalent of three A-levels - to its sixth-form subjects.

Meanwhile, The Deepings School is adding medical science and criminology, alongside traditional A-levels.

Speaking about the decision to add agriculture to its options, Chris Smith, deputy head academic at Stamford School, said education is important for maintaining agriculture locally.

Criminology is offered at several sixth-form providers. Photo: iStock

“As British agriculture faces challenges from climate change, labour shortages, and evolving trade policies, Lincolnshire is leading efforts to innovate,” he said.

“Young farmers are encouraged to adopt sustainable practices, such as precision farming and renewable energy integration, ensuring the sector’s resilience.

“By nurturing the next generation of agriculturalists, we can help shape the future of British farming in a rapidly changing world.”

Since it is quite a full-on course, pupils taking the BTec are not expected to take other subjects alongside it, although there are options available to those who wish to involve another subject or two.

Medical science is a new subject at The Deepings School. Photo: iStock

The Department for Education has recently approved AAQs (alternative academic qualifications) as an alternative to A-levels.

The Deepings School’s medical science AAQ can be preparation for a career as a nurse or paramedic, or for working in health science or biotech. The school’s new AAQ in early years development could prove useful for those looking to work in nurseries, schools or as social workers.

Meanwhile, lower-sixth pupils could study for a super-curricular qualification in criminology at The Deepings School, which is the equivalent to half an A-level. Super-curricular qualifications are also available at the school in maths and sport.

Fashion and design can be studied locally. Photo: iStock

At The Deepings School, and several sixth-forms in the area, pupils can choose a research topic that interests them - or that would help in a future career - and gain an ‘extended project qualification’ (EPQ) showing they can be be independent learners that have good planning, problem solving and presentation skills.

Last September, the Deepings School had to cancel its Year 12 intake for the academic year 2024/25 after only 10 pupils signed up.

The school’s headteacher, Kirstie Johnson, described the decision at the time as “heartbreaking” and said increasing numbers of young people were interested in pursuing a more vocational route post-16, particularly following the disruption of the pandemic.

Bricklaying is one of several apprenticeships available in the area. Photo: iStock

Ms Johnson promised that the school would review its courses and hopes the new options for 2025 will be more appealing.

She said: “Qualification reform has allowed us to provide courses which offer exciting opportunities and complement our current A-level subject offer. In turn, this allows pupils exciting progression results including, university, degree apprenticeship or entering the workforce.

“Pupils at the school have been engaged with the decision-making process regarding course offer and we have also looked at local labour market patterns and higher education destinations.”

The school teaches for qualifications in digital media, financial studies, health and social care, sport, psychology, media studies and drama, as well as more traditional subjects.

Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham has widened its subject range in recent times, with T-levels in media, health and education, and apprenticeships as bricklayers, groundworkers, lab technicians and teaching assistants.

The list of traditionally academic subjects in Spalding High School’s prospectus are punctuated by criminology, fashion and textiles and photography, while Harington School in Oakham offers computer science, psychology and PE.

Stamford College has always offered a range of courses beyond traditional A-levels, which these days include diplomas and T-levels in subjects such as air and defence, animal care, hair and beauty, and vehicle maintenance.

Applications for September courses are being taken at many schools and colleges now.

Do you think local schools and colleges get it right? Which qualifications should teenagers be gaining? Share your views in the comments.