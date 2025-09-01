A brouhaha over a shopfront paint job is not over yet - although a decision is due any day.

Since Stork of Stamford, a children’s shop in St Mary’s Street, was given a lick of Dulux’s ‘Cherished Gold’ back in 2023, members of the civic society and town council have bristled.

After an initial outcry from some corners, owner Marianne Rawlins was ordered to repaint the building and having sought advice from the planning department at South Kesteven District Council she has submitted a planning application asking it to allow her to paint Stork of Stamford in the Dulux Heritage shade ‘Brushed Gold’.

Marianne and Simon at the door to Stork of Stamford with their children, Theo and Hayley

Stamford Town Council’s planning committee, asked by the decision-making district council for its comments, has suggested this colour is also turned down.

The town council quotes Dulux’s description of ‘Brushed Gold’, which says: “With its easy going charm this shade is equally suited to fashioning a late Georgian parlour or zoning a statement area in a contemporary open plan home.”

The town councillors continue: “As one of the finest examples of medieval architecture in Stamford, we feel that by allowing the building to be painted in yellow (from the wrong period) would cause more than material harm to not only the building in question but also the street scene in which it is set.”

Stork of Stamford. Photo: Submitted

They conclude: “The building should be returned to its original splendour - with the render the original off-white and the timbers black/brown.”

Marianne Rawlins, who lives in Stamford with her husband Simon and two children, was a former candidate on BBC One’s The Apprentice.

The paint job planning application, which has the reference S25/1282, is due to be determined by the district council by tomorrow (Tuesday, September 2).