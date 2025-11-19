Pooches with a penchant for dressing up could win a pet hamper thanks to a Santa fun run sponsor.

Wildwood Pets is one of several local businesses backing the Stamford Santa Fun Run on Sunday, December 7, which will take place at Burghley Park.

The pet supplies store has donated a festive hamper for the dog judged to be ‘Best Dressed’ to take part in the annual event.

Volunteer fundraiser Delia Calder with Thomas Rogerson from Wildwood Pets at Ryhall Road Industrial Estate, Gwash Way. Photo: Submitted

Alongside their owners, well-behaved dogs are welcome to take part in the fundraiser, which is in its 18th year and has raised well over £100,000 for local charities.

This year the main beneficiaries are Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough and mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford, with The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s also receiving a share of the proceeds to support other local good causes.

Open to all ages and fitness levels, the event offers three scenic routes through Burghley Park: the one-mile Elves’ Escape, the two-mile Reindeer Run and the three-mile Santa Special.

Warming up at a previous Stamford Santa Fun Run event. Photo: Iliffe Media

The fun begins at 11am with music and a warm-up led by Emma Vaughan, before being officially opened by inventor, YouTuber and local legend Colin Furze.

Delia Calder, volunteer fundraiser, said the charities Stamford Santa Fun Run supports have touched the lives of a great many people in the area, making it an ideal way to give something back to them this Christmas.

With a choice of courses up to three miles (5km), the event is suitable for pushchairs, wheelchairs and even festive wheelbarrows, and children are encouraged to join in the fun with their adults.

All participants receive a Santa suit, finisher’s medal and refreshments, while there will be plenty on offer for those who come along to support, including food and drinks vans in the race village, plus Santa who will be inviting children to post their Christmas wish lists to him at the event.

Inventor Colin Furze and Stamford Santa Fun Run volunteer fundraiser Delia Calder. Photo: Iliffe Media

Entry, which includes a Santa suit, is £16 for adults and £9 for children aged five to 12 from stamfordsantafunrun.com, while children under four go free.

More than half of the 1,700 spaces have been sold.