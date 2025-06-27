People are being invited to win a professional makeover worth £450 through a raffle at a town charity shop.

The fundraiser is the idea of Sally Stillingfleet, manager of the Cancer Research UK branch in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, and award-winning international makeup artist Daniel Sandler.

Daniel, who lives locally, reopened the clothing, accessories, books and homeware store when it underwent a major refit in 2023.

Now he is keen to support the branch again by providing the top prize, as well as a runners up prize of his own-brand make up products.

Tickets to the raffle can be bought in the store for £5 each.

Sally said: “Daniel wanted to do something for people who survive cancer, by fundraising, and looking good gives people a boost and helps them to feel better.

“It’s a great prize and we would like people to know about it and be in with a chance of winning.”

The winner will be announced on July 8.

Money raised will count towards local fundraising by the store, which currently has a selection of pink t-shirts that will appeal to those taking part in Race for Life at Burghley Park near Stamford on Tuesday (July 1).

It also has a good stock of summer dresses, for those seeking something cool to wear in the heatwave.