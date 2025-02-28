An extra-special show will mark the 10th birthday of Classic Ibiza and you could be there.

Classic Ibiza returns to the stunning grounds of Burghley House, near Stamford, on Saturday, July 26, bringing you an extra-special show to mark our 10th birthday.

To celebrate, we’ll be taking you on a high-octane rollercoaster ride of the most popular tracks from our 10-year back catalogue, and are offering five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets for free - each pair is worth just under £100.

Known for their work alongside dance music greats like Groove Armada and Robert Miles, the awesome 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, will be performing more tracks than ever before in a set that is all thriller, no filler!

They’ll be joined for the first time by the incredible London Community Gospel Choir, adding a fresh dynamic with their soulful vocals to a selection of house classics. LCGC have recorded with music icons such as Adele, Blur, Madonna and Gregory Porter.

DJ Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis will also be there, and you can once again expect a spectacular laser and light show.

Car-parking is free, bring your own picnic, or visit the local street-food vendors and Adnams Bar on site. Just don’t forget to pack your dancing shoes and be ready to soak up the family-friendly vibe!

Classic Ibiza is proud to be raising funds for local charity, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

To buy tickets, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk.

Or to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this question: Name one music icon that the London Community Gospel Choir have recorded with, and fill out the online form below:

The deadline is Friday, March 7, and the first five correct entries drawn from all entries to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury, the Grantham Journal, Rutland Times, Spalding Guardian and LincsOnline will win. Good luck.