A theatre company is preparing to put on its next show and you could be there.

Stamford Showstoppers is performing four shows of Come From Away at Stamford Corn Exchange from Thursday, September 18, until Saturday, September 20. Each performance begins at 7.30pm and there is also a signed matinee performance at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

We’ve teamed up with Stamford Showstoppers to offer two lucky winners a pair of tickets each to a show of their choice (subject to availability).

This heart-warming and powerful show tells the incredible true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers who found themselves in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, when US airspace closed on 9/11, 2001. Through fear and uncertainty came kindness, humanity, and lifelong friendships – proving that even in the darkest times, people can shine the brightest.

After opening in Broadway in 2017, the show became a critical and box office success. Winner of four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, this smash hit show shares the incredible real-life story of the air passengers from all over the world and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives with open hearts.

This is a show that’ll make you laugh and cry and will stay with you long after the final bow. Join us for this unforgettable journey of music, hope, and resilience!

Director Nicola Sandall said it was an “amazing show” which not many people had heard of - and she hoped people would give it a go.

To find out more or book tickets, visit: https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/come-from-away/

Or to be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question on our coupon and enter online at: https://tinyurl.com/ComeFromAway2025

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 12, and the first two entries drawn from all those to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury and LincsOnline will win. Good luck!