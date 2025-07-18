An award-winning maize maze is getting ready to open for the summer season and you could win a chance to visit.

The giant eight-acre maize maze in Wistow, between Rutland and Market Harborough, attracts thousands of visitors every year to find 12 quiz boards, hidden amongst the three miles of pathways, highlighting how transport has evolved over the years.

Wistow Maze is cut into the shape of a steam train to mark the 200th anniversary of the modern railway

High-level bridges and towers give visitors stunning views over the fields, which with the right weather, will eventually tower with sunflowers.

At the end of the season, the maize is harvested for cattle fodder before being redesigned the following spring using satellite technology.

This year to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, the maze has been designed in the shape of a steam train.

There are quiz boards and three miles of pathways to explore at Wistow Maze

As well as the maze, visitors can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

“This year the Wistow Maze is offering visitors an opportunity to celebrate this historic milestone, whilst exercising both mind and body along the way,” said Diana Brooks, the owner of Wistow Maze.

Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, model village, art gallery, wellbeing centre and numerous shops, making it a great day out for all ages.

Wistow Maze is due to reopen on Monday, July 21

The maze will open on Monday (July 21) and is open daily until Sunday, August 31, and then weekends only until Sunday, September 14.

Ticket prices are £8.85 per child, £10.95 per adult or a family ticket admitting two adults and two children is £37. Parking is free.

For more information visit www.wistow.com or ring 07884 403889.

We’ve got four family tickets to giveaway. To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question on the online form below :

Loading…

The deadline is midday on Friday, July 25. The winners will be drawn from all entrants on LincsOnline and in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times and Grantham Journal. Good luck!