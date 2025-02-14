Lincolnshire Police investigating after criminal damage at Costa Coffee in the Burghley Centre in North Street, Bourne
Published: 09:24, 14 February 2025
Police are investigating after the windows of a coffee shop were smashed.
Officers were called at 7.20pm yesterday (Thursday, February 13) to reports of criminal damage at Costa Coffee in Bourne.
A number of the windows at the cafe in the Burghley Centre in North Street had been smashed.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 377 of February 13.
More as we have it.