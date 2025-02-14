Police are investigating after the windows of a coffee shop were smashed.

Officers were called at 7.20pm yesterday (Thursday, February 13) to reports of criminal damage at Costa Coffee in Bourne.

A number of the windows at the cafe in the Burghley Centre in North Street had been smashed.

Police are investigating the criminal damage at Costa in Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 377 of February 13.

Costa Coffee in Bourne is boarded up this morning following the criminal damage last night (February 13)

The windows were smashed last night at Costa in Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

More as we have it.



