Burghley House near Stamford and National Trust’s Lyveden to close tomorrow due to high winds predicted by Met Office

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:46, 08 April 2024

Burghley Park will be closed to visitors due to strong winds.

The stately home, gardens and adventure playground near Stamford will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, April 9) due to high winds which are predicted by the Met Office.

“This is to ensure the safety of visitors and our staff,” said a spokesperson for Burghley House, apologising for any disappointment.

Ticket holders who were planning to visit tomorrow have been contacted with information on how to transfer their existing booking or request a refund.

National Trust property Lyveden near Oundle will also be closed tomorrow due to the high winds.


