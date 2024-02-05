For someone who completes marathons like they are parkruns, a crazy challenge is the only way to truly push the limits.

With more than 50 marathons under his belt and dozens more ultra marathons, Tony Anderson from Wittering has signed himself up for a gruelling 252km run across the Moroccan Sahara desert.

The Marathon des Sables in April is divided into six sections and includes spending nine days in the desert, all while carrying food supplies in the dry heat of the desert.

Tony Anderson

It is described by organisers as the toughest footrace on Earth.

Tony, an ex-Royal Navy engineer, said: “It has been on my bucket list so I was keen to take the opportunity.”

Although the Marathon des Sables is far from Tony’s favourite terrain of the woodland, running brings him peace.

Tony Anderson

“I also like the challenge of it,” Tony, who runs with Stamford Striders, said.

“I like the fact I am 55 and I can do a little bit more than the average 55-year-old.”

Tony ran his first marathon in London in 2005 and since then has always made sure to have a big event in his diary to train for.

He has completed events for a number of good causes and for his latest challenge has chosen to raise money for military charity Walking with the Wounded.

“Being ex-service myself I am lucky that I have been respected by the community and been able to live a normal life,” he said.

“A lot of people out there struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.”

He hopes to raise £5,000, and is already one-fifth of the way there. To donate visit: https://marathon-des-sables.walkingwiththewounded.org.uk/users/tony-anderson.

Training is well underway for seasoned runner Tony, who has also joined a gym to build leg strength and to acclimatise to heat in the sauna.

Rather than aiming for a specific time Tony is ‘just hoping to complete it’.