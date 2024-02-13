It was the 30th time Stamford Striders Running Club has organised the race, which passes through Little Casterton, Tolethorpe, Holywell, Pickworth and Great Casterton before returning to the finish line on the field at Stamford Welland Academy.
Conditions for a course record were favourable, with a light breeze – the past couple of years were marred by rain and wind.
But if it wasn’t going to fall to William, it wasn’t going to fall at all in 2024. Second placed Phil Martin from Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club finished nearly 10 minutes behind the leader. Martin Amos from Huntingdonshire Athletics Club was third in 1hr 49.
First over the line for Stamford Striders was Luke Harrison, who was fifth overall in 1hr 52min.
Rachel Doherty from Higham Harriers in Rushden was first woman over the line in 1hr 58min, with Patricia Jackman from Lincoln and District Runners also breaking the two hours with 1hr 59min, and Sarah Overington of Springfield Striders in Chelmsford crossing the line in 2hr 2min.
The women’s course record is 1hr 53min 59sec, set in 2011 by Sarah Harris from Long Eaton in Nottingham.
Being an event to coincide with St Valentine’s Day, couples are invited to take part. This year more than 60 couples did so, some crossing the line hand-in-hand.
Race director Mark Harding said it was a shame that William missed out by such a slim margin but that the course record prize money would go up each year until it is taken.
“We are delighted by the way our 30th running of the event went,” he said.
“The weather was kind to runners and to the 80 marshals we had out on the route cheering them on and dishing out water and jelly babies.
“And while the record didn’t quite go, William had us all shouting for him right up to the finish line in the hope he’d crack it. As winner, he’s invited back as our guest next year to give it another go.”
Mark added that he was grateful to entrants, who threw themselves into the spirit of the event and gave it their ‘all’, and to the Stamford Striders, friends and family members who gave up their time to volunteer.
“The St Valentine’s 30k has an excellent reputation in the running community and it’s our aim to keep adding to the fun,” he added.