Try as he might, William Strangeway couldn’t quite set a new course record at this year’s St Valentine’s 30k.

The fastest time at the road race was set by Stamfordian Aaron Scott a decade ago – and remains safe for another year.

William, 37, a Lincoln Wellington Athletics Club member whose marathon time is 2hr 18min, covered the 18-mile course on Sunday (February 11) in 1hr 38min 18sec, just 26 seconds behind Aaron’s best.

The race started at 11am in Churchill Road, Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He won the race in 2020 and in 2022. He missed last year’s because he was competing for England in an athletics event in Copenhagen.

It was the 30th time Stamford Striders Running Club has organised the race, which passes through Little Casterton, Tolethorpe, Holywell, Pickworth and Great Casterton before returning to the finish line on the field at Stamford Welland Academy.

The race winner, William Strangeway, was running streets ahead of the pack. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Conditions for a course record were favourable, with a light breeze – the past couple of years were marred by rain and wind.

But if it wasn’t going to fall to William, it wasn’t going to fall at all in 2024. Second placed Phil Martin from Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club finished nearly 10 minutes behind the leader. Martin Amos from Huntingdonshire Athletics Club was third in 1hr 49.

Luke Harrison in the Stamford Striders blue and yellow vest finished in fifth place. Photo: Chris Lowndes

First over the line for Stamford Striders was Luke Harrison, who was fifth overall in 1hr 52min.

Rachel Doherty from Higham Harriers in Rushden was first woman over the line in 1hr 58min, with Patricia Jackman from Lincoln and District Runners also breaking the two hours with 1hr 59min, and Sarah Overington of Springfield Striders in Chelmsford crossing the line in 2hr 2min.

The women’s course record is 1hr 53min 59sec, set in 2011 by Sarah Harris from Long Eaton in Nottingham.

Being an event to coincide with St Valentine’s Day, couples are invited to take part. This year more than 60 couples did so, some crossing the line hand-in-hand.

Leaving the start, Stamford Strider Adie Stevens in bib 17 and Marc Coles from Norwich Road Runners in bib 160

Race director Mark Harding said it was a shame that William missed out by such a slim margin but that the course record prize money would go up each year until it is taken.

“We are delighted by the way our 30th running of the event went,” he said.

“The weather was kind to runners and to the 80 marshals we had out on the route cheering them on and dishing out water and jelly babies.

The run starts and finishes from Stamford Welland Academy

“And while the record didn’t quite go, William had us all shouting for him right up to the finish line in the hope he’d crack it. As winner, he’s invited back as our guest next year to give it another go.”

Mark added that he was grateful to entrants, who threw themselves into the spirit of the event and gave it their ‘all’, and to the Stamford Striders, friends and family members who gave up their time to volunteer.

“The St Valentine’s 30k has an excellent reputation in the running community and it’s our aim to keep adding to the fun,” he added.

Some of the roads are closed briefly to keep the runners safe

Grantham Running Club's Martin Rodell in bib 224 and Craig Drury in bib 374

Richard Mardling from Corby Glen in the Stamford Striders yellow and blue colours

Rutland Running and Triathlon Club's Helen Graves in bib 462, Martin Gordon-Kerr in 230 and Chris Jones

Stamford Strider Luke Harrison chases down Pete Northall from London Heathside. Photo Chris Lowndes

Grantham Running Club's Matthew Atter in bib 253 and Jonathan Gilbert in 204

Neil Lakin in bib number 13 runs for Stamford Striders and finished in 2hr 21mins. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The course to the north of Stamford is know for its 'undulations'. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Michael Carrea looked to be enjoying the course. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Giles Cooper, far right, from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club finished in 2hr 10mins. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Mark Popple from Stamford, on the far left, and Rutland Runner Mark Edmondson Jones. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Runners were keen to show the inclines weren't bothering them. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Adie Stevens in bib number 17 finished in 2hr 8mins. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Harry Pitcher in bib number 40 finished in 2hr 9mins. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A runner celebrates a personal victory. Photo Chris Lowndes

The race attracts runners from a range of clubs. Photo Chris Lowndes

Luke Harrison was the first Stamford Strider to cross the finish line. Photo Chris Lowndes

Dawn Osborne and Jenny Robinson were thoroughly enjoying the Valentine's run. Photo Chris Lowndes

For many runners the 30k is a good warm up for a spring marathon. Photo Chris Lowndes

Kristina Basaraba from Halmer Harriers in Spalding has plenty of energy. Photo: Chris Lowndes

James McCloskey from Stamford Striders, far right, follows Stuart Gregory in bib 333. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kristina Basaraba and Colin Crump from Halmer Harriers in Spalding had a spring in their step. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Cate Driscoll from Newark Striders is possibly asking 'Why am I doing this?'. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Striders James Abrahams, Chris Gold and Jim Grant give a wave. Photo: Chris Lowndes

David Summers from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club was first in the men's over 70 age category in a time of 3hr 17mins. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Gareth Jones sports this year's Valentine's 30k shirt. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Two who enjoy the social side of running, Martin Stansfield from Oundle Chatter Runners and Samantha Baines from UK Runchat. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Vicky Linfoot from Stamford Striders, in bib 747, breezed over the finish line in 2hrs 34mins. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Andy Hauton from Nettleham Trotters in bib 209, Neil Lakin from Stamford Striders in bib 13, and Martin Dennis from Lincoln Wellington in 604. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Strider Tony Anderson is preparing to take part in the six-day Marathon des Sables ultramarathon across the Sahara Desert. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It's a thumbs up from Imran Khan in bib 526 and Arshad Hussain in bib 569. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The race was a sell-out this year, with 750 entries. Photo: Chris Lowndes

David Bartle from Sawtry Walk to Run and Emily Beavis from Bure Valley Harriers in Norwich

William Strangeway flies across the finish line but doesn't quite beat the course record. Photo: Suzanne Moon

Race director Mark Harding congratulates William Strangeway from Lincoln Wellington. Photo: Suzanne Moon

Phil Martin from Peterborough was in second place. Photo: Suzanne Moon

Martin Amos from Huntingdonshire was third. Photo: Suzanne Moon

Full race results can be found here.

