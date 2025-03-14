A burglar tried to steal a vehicle from a residential street under cover of darkness.

The attempt was made in Creed Road, Oundle, between 10.45pm on Wednesday (March 12), and 7.30am on Thursday, (March 13).

Police want to know if anyone saw the offender or offenders involved in the crime.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000146012 when passing on information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.