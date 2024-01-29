A woman has been charged with carrying a knife and using threatening behaviour.

Ceire Clery of Abbotts Close in Stamford was arrested yesterday (Sunday, January 28) following an incident at about 3.45pm near the old Wilko shop in Stamford High Street.

Police officers had been alerted to reports of a woman with a knife.

Reports were made of a woman carrying a knife near the former Wilko in Stamford High Street

Thirty-two-year-old Clery was later charged with possession of a knife, possession of a controlled class B drug and a public order offence relating to the use of threatening behaviour.

She has been bailed and will appear in court at a later date.