A Stamford woman charged with assaulting two police officers has today appeared before a crown court judge.

Jade Stimpson, 27, formerly of Essex Road, Stamford, was sent to Lincoln Crown Court after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Lincoln Crown Court

Stimpson has admitted two offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

Both offences relate to assaults on police officers by Stimpson which happened in the Colsterworth area on October 20 last year.

It is also alleged that Stimpson was in breach of a community order which was passed on her for offences of robbery and burglary committed in October 2022.

Judge James House KC adjourned the case for a further investigation of Stimpson's personal circumstances.

The hearing was told Stimpson had failed to stay in contact with the Probation Service following her sentence in March last year and a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

Stimpson will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on April 11.

She remains remanded into custody at Peterborough Prison.