A woman will appear in court facing shoplifting and common assault charges.

Laura Blowers, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, has been charged with three counts of theft from Nisa Northfields in Stamford on September 6, 7 and 8.

She was also charged with common assault at the same location in Kesteven Road on September 7.

Nisa Northfields.

The 37-year-old has been released on bail ahead of a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 26.