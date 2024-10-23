Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing.

Frances, 82, was reported missing from Stamford yesterday (October 22) but has not been seen for a week.

She is slim and usually wears a distinctive long black coat, a large dark hat and carries a Superdrug carrier bag as in the photo.

Frances is a familiar face in Stamford but she hasn't been seen since Wednesday last week

The last confirmed sighting for Frances was on Wednesday (October 16) just after 3.30pm in High Street, Stamford.

If you have seen her, or know where she may be, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 257 of 22 October.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting the incident number and yesterday’s date.