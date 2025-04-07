Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car hours after the vehicle crashed off the A1.

A jogger discovered the woman at about 7.20am yesterday (Sunday, April 6) inside a blue Suzuki Swift which had left the A1 southbound carriageway at Wothorpe.

Paramedics attended but the woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the crash took place a number of hours before, between Saturday evening and the early hours of yesterday.

The road was closed for a number of hours yesterday while investigations took place.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting CC-06042025-0092.

Alternatively, call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit.



