Police are appealing for witnesses of a crash which has left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Two cars, a black Vauxhall Insignia and blue Audi Q4, crashed on the B662 near Oundle at about 7.55am today (Thursday, September 12).

The crash happened on Clopton Road near the A605 roundabout.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman in her 20s, has suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

The female driver of the Audi suffered injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage of it or of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The incident number 24000544790 should be quoted when providing information.



