A woman who admitted assaulting two police officers after being given a chance to avoid jail was today sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

Jade Stimpson, 27, had been given a community order after she was convicted of a street robbery in Stamford and a burglary in Sleaford.

Both of those offences were committed by Stimpson in October 2022.

Stimpson was remanded to Peterborough prison. Google Maps

But her community order was revoked after Stimpson failed to engage with the Probation Service and she committed two further offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

Both offences related to assaults on police officers by Stimpson which happened in the Colsterworth area on October 20 last year.

A warrant had been issued for Stimpson's arrest after she failed to stay in contact with the Probation Service following her sentence in March last year.

Stimpson, formerly of Essex Road, Stamford, was remanded into custody at HMP Peterborough and later admitted the two police assaults and breaching her community order.

Judge Nigel Godsmark KC today (Friday, May 30) re-sentenced Stimpson for all the offences.

Stimpson was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment for the two police assaults and 18 months’ imprisonment to run consecutively for the street robbery.

A concurrent sentence of six months’ imprisonment was passed for the burglary.