A woman called the police after a dog tried to bite her while she was out walking.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident at Quarry Farm on the edge of Stamford.

The woman was walking her own dog when she was approached by a Labrador off its lead. The dog jumped up at her and tried to bite her before it was put on a lead.

The victim later realised her jacket was ripped.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, May 7 near Little Casterton Road. Officers are particularly keen to speak to a cyclist who stopped to help the woman but did not leave his details.

The Labrador was being walked by a man and a woman before the incident happened.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 25*266972 or report the details online at www.leics.police.uk