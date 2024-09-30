A woman who stole from a corner shop has been given a suspended sentence.

Laura Blowers, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court charged with three counts of theft and one count of common assault.

The 37-year-old had stolen goods from Nisa Northfields in Stamford on September 6, 7 and 8.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

On Thursday (September 26) she was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to pay £79.95 in compensation and complete a six-month rehabilitation order.