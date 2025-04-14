A woman who admitted assaulting two police officers has been given a last chance to co-operate with the Probation Service.

Jade Stimpson, 27, formerly of Essex Road, Stamford, was sent to Lincoln Crown Court after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Stimpson has admitted two offences of assaulting an emergency worker. Both relate to assaults on police officers by Stimpson in the Colsterworth area on October 20 last year.

Stimpson has been on remand in Peterborough prison.

It is also alleged that Stimpson was in breach of a community order which was passed on her for a robbery in Stamford and a burglary in Sleaford, both in October 2022.

Judge James House KC was told Stimpson had failed to stay in contact with the Probation Service following her sentencing in March last year.

She was remanded into custody at HMP Peterborough after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Judge House KC agreed to adjourn sentence on Stimpson for an updated report to be prepared on her by the Probation Service

Stimpson will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for sentence on May 16.