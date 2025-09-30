A family-owned women’s clothing brand is set to open a store in Stamford.

Advertising for Sahara has appeared in the windows of the former Browns hairdressing salon in Red Lion Square, which closed last January.

Although no official opening date has yet been announced, the website for Sahara says the store is expected to open in late autumn.

Signs for a women's clothing brand Sahara have been put up at the former Browns, in Red Lion Square. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

“We're excited to announce that we will soon be opening a new Sahara boutique in Stamford,” said a statement on its website.

“Keep an eye on our socials and newsletters for the official launch date, which should be in late autumn.”

The brand has been creating its own designs and showcasing small artisan and family-owned labels from around the world for more than 45 years.

The official opening date has not been announced yet. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

These include the Turkish label Bize, the vibrant prints of Raga and Yavi, and Luukaa — all of which will be available at the Stamford shop.

The firm opened its first shop in Covent Garden, London, and the Stamford store will be its 16th — and its first in Lincolnshire.

The branding in the shop windows has also advertised vacancies for a manager, assistant manager, supervisor and sales assistant.