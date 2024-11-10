A book of short stories featuring women has been published by a first-time book author.

Elizabeth Henry, who lives in Stamford, wrote her first short story 20 years ago and entered it into a Richard and Judy writing competition.

“It didn’t win,” she said, “but over the years I continued writing and produced six stories about women.

The Secret of Skylark Farm and other short stories by Elizabeth Henry

“I thought seven seemed a better number for a collection, but I’m someone who needs a deadline to get things done.”

A subeditor for a living, Elizabeth tracked down another writing competition, with certain parameters that needed to be met including a timeframe of just a few days for writing and submission.

Having used this to complete her seventh story, she found an independent publisher and enlisted her cousin, the artist Sandy Sheals, to produce cover art and illustrations to sit under the title of each short work.

The Secret of Skylark Farm and other stories share a theme of women standing at a crossroads in their lives, and individual tales touch on the supernatural, love, loneliness and decisions.

Elizabeth has an easy style of writing that conjures vivid mental images of the scenes she describes. There’s also a wonderful instance of crossover between characters in the first story, The Secret of Skylark Farm, and a subsequent one, Lost on Cherry Blossom Avenue, that creates a goosebumps moment of good storytelling.

A share of the proceeds from each copy will be donated to a charity for the protection of women.

Copies of The Secret of Skylark Farm and other stories are available in Walkers Bookshop in Stamford High Street, priced £6.95, and online from Amazon.