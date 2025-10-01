Women urged to keep screening appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Women are being urged to keep their breast screening appointments as Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets underway.

A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK every 10 minutes, according to statistics from Breast Cancer Now, which also show that the number of people being diagnosed with breast cancer is increasing year on year. An estimated one in seven women in the UK develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Principal radiographer at Peterborough City Hospital Rosie Judd. Photo: Supplied

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the team at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Stamford Hospital, has issued a timely reminder for patients to keep their screening appointment.

There is also a call for women to be aware of potential signs of cancer, with statistics revealing that over half of UK women do not check their breasts regularly.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with the NHS offering free screening to women aged between 50-70 every three years.

Jo Greene is the trust’s breast screening office manager, which issues about 18,000 screening invitation letters each year.

She said: “Raising awareness of breast cancer – in women and men – is important, particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We would urge anyone who has been invited to attend breast screening to keep their appointment.”

Research shows that screening - used to find breast cancers at an early stage when they are too small to see or feel - saves on average one life from breast cancer for every 200 women who are screened. That’s around 1,300 lives saved each year in the UK.

Data from the NHS shows that although a record number of women are up to date with their breast screening, almost a third of women invited for screening (an estimated 748,233) did not keep their appointment during 2023-2024.

NHS estimates suggest that if screening attendance could improve to reach 80 percent, nearly a million more women (925,000) could be screened – with over 7,500 additional breast cancers detected at an earlier stage, when they are more treatable.

Trust statistics for 2024/2025

* Invited for screening: 17,235 (some 2,000 more than the previous year)

* Attended for screening: 13,759 (some 2,000 more than the previous year)

* Recalled for assessment (further investigation): 605 (down from 475 last year)

* Cancers diagnosed (as a result of screening): 141 (slightly up from 125 last year)

Senior breast care practitioner Nikita Copestake added: “As part of their regular breast care routine, we would like to remind women about the importance of checking their breast on a monthly basis.

“Checking your breasts only takes a few minutes. Everyone will have their own way of touching and looking for changes, but remember to check the whole breast area, including your upper chest and armpits.

“Women with any concerns or changes should contact their GP in the first instance and they will refer to your local breast unit if required.”

Around 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK –and around 400 new cases of breast cancer in men are recorded each year.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month alone, nearly 5,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK.

As well as on-site breast screening within a hospital setting, mobile screening vehicles also regularly visit Stamford Hospital and many other venues within the local community.

To find out what you can expect at you appointment at the trust, click here.

Wear It Pink is on Friday, October 24, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.