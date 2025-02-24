A £500,000 project to add extra spaces to a car park has begun.

Stamford’s Cattlemarket Car Park off Station Road will soon have an extra 146 spaces, including electric charging points and accessible spaces.

The project was given the green light by South Kesteven District Council following a survey which showed more spaces in the town were needed.

Gareth Dawkins, South Kesteven corporate property services, Gyles Teasdale, head of property services, Sam Eccleston, civil engineer with William Saunders, Richard Wyles, South Kesteven District Council's deputy chief executive, Andy Wilson, senior contracts manager at Rio Group, Clive Caroll, site contracts manager with Rio Group and cabinet member for property, Coun Richard Cleaver, who is sitting in the vehicle

There are currently 802 bays spread out across the six council-run pay and display car parks in the town, including 290 at the Cattlemarket site.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for property, Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), said: “We are pleased to take positive action to benefit Stamford and its many thousands of visitors.

“Because of the rich history which we all love, options for parking in the centre of the town are limited and what is already in place simply does not support peak visitor numbers.

“Demand in some car parks is forecast to be over 100% of capacity and there are currently very few alternatives during the busiest times of day.

“In addition to serving local needs, Stamford is one of South Kesteven’s key tourist destinations and this long-stay car park extension will contribute towards the town’s economy now and in future years. It is just a short walk over the Meadows and within easy reach of the town centre.”

A new bus stop will also be created at the car park entrance to serve the railway station.

While this is happening some car parking spaces will be out of action.



