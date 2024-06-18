Work to repair a bridleway bridge started this morning (Tuesday) - nine months after a horse fell through the rotting timber.

The Stamford broadeng bridge over the River Welland, on the far side of Freeman’s Meadow, collapsed beneath a horserider on September 30 last year.

An emergency closure was immediately put in place and the bridge has remained closed since then.

The bridge has been closed since September

Repairs were delayed because of flooding earlier this year, but Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that work got underway at 8am this morning.

A spokesman said: “Our crew are now jet-washing the bridge, taking away the timber and replacing it with fibreglass reinforced plastic, which looks very similar to the wood but has a 40-year lifespan and doesn't rot.”

The £22,000 repairs should be complete this week which will reinstate public access between Stamford and Tinwell.