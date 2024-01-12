College students have been given the confidence to call out and report incidents of sexual harassment since taking part in workshops to highlight the issue.

Stamford College commissioned staff from The Conversation Stamford to lead discussions on what sexual harassment means and the consequences for perpetrators and victims.

The result has been an increase in the number of students reporting concerns about historic cases.

Julie Addison, Gemma Holbird, Sarah Jane Sauntson and Laila Bentley joined forces to run workshops on sexual harassment at Stamford College

Assistant principal Laila Bentley said: “We are preparing young people to go into industries where some of this behaviour is rife and we have to arm them with the information to know what is unacceptable and what to do about it.

“We needed to be confident that our students were given the right information and the really positive thing for us since launching the project is that the number of disclosures [of experiences of sexual harassment] has gone up. The students are talking to us about historic issues and that helps us to know that we were making an impact.”

Laila and her colleague Julie Addison instigated the project two years ago following a national Ofsted review into sexual abuse in schools and colleges. The report revealed how prevalent sexual harassment and online sexual abuse are for young people and found that many felt incidents were so commonplace, there was no point in reporting them.

The recommendation for education leaders was to “create a culture where sexual harassment and online sexual abuse are not tolerated” and to “identify issues and intervene early to better protect children and young people”.

Stamford College’s response was to ask educators from The Conversation Stamford to run programme of workshops and tutorials for staff and students.

Director of The Conversation, Sarah Jane Sauntson, delivered some of the workshops and focus groups. She said: “On the whole a lot of the experiences they talked about had happened at secondary school and they said it was better since moving to college.”

The Conversation already runs relationship workshops in secondary schools but is keen to expand its reach.

Director Gemma Holbird said: “We know these issues need to be talked about more in secondary schools. It’s all about respectful relationships which is what we focus on with our year 9 and 11 workshops, but we’re really keen to get other providers to join the programme and help to empower their students and staff in this area.”

Details of their programmes are available online at www.theconversationstamford.co.uk

The community interest company was short-listed for the social enterprise award at the Mercury Business Awards in September.