Photographers and train enthusiasts lined the route as a world-famous steam locomotive passed through the area this morning (Wednesday).

The Flying Scotsman travelled through Stamford at around 8.30am on its way from Cambridge to Worcestershire.

Stamford photographer Lloyd Rogers was there to capture the scene. He said: “My son is a Flying Scotsman fanatic so we went out to see it before school. About a dozen people were there as it hurtled past.”

The Flying Scotsman passed through Stamford. Photo: Lloyd Rogers

The Flying Scotsman has a special affinity with Lincolnshire. On November 30, 1934, it became the first steam locomotive in the world to officially reach 100mph, running down the gradient on Stoke Bank on the East Coast Main Line between Grantham and Tallington.

John Hillier photographed the Flying Scotsman from the bridge at Stamford Junior School

The Flying Scotsman at Egleton. Photo: Rebecca Orrell

