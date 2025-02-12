Double yellow lines are planned for a street which is plagued by dangerous parking.

The restrictions are likely to be put in place at three points along Kesteven Road in Stamford to help keep families safe while walking to school.

The measures are planned for the junctions with Lincoln Road, Irnham Road and Willoughby Road which become particularly congested when children are arriving and leaving St George’s Primary School and St Augustine’s Primary School.

Cars parked on the junction of Lincoln Road and Kesteven Road.

Although parents are permitted to leave their cars at Nisa or Stamford Free Church while dropping their children off, some continue to park on the junctions.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con) brought forward the proposal for parking restrictions.

He said: “Local residents approached me about improving road safety in the area and the highways team have reviewed the road markings in this area.

Double yellow lines could be added to stop cars parking on the junction of Willoughby Road and Kesteven Road.

“I am also delighted that trees will be planted within Kesteven Road before the end of March to further assist with highways safety on the verges and an improvement for the general street scene and environment, which has also been led by residents.”

Any comments on the proposals must be submitted to Lincolnshire County Council by March 14.

A letter sent to nearby residents said: “Lincolnshire County Council recently received a request to review the waiting restrictions in the vicinity of St Augustine’s Primary School, St George’s Primary School and the Ark Nursery.

“Investigations have shown that although the advisory school safety zone is adhered to, inconsiderate and dangerous parking is occurring at the junctions close to the school causing safety concerns for all road users.

Parking restrictions have been proposed along Kesteven Road in Stamford. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

“The proposed restrictions will remove parked vehicles and ensure road safety is maintained for all users.”

Staff from both primary schools have welcomed the move.

Executive headteacher for St George’s Primary School, Laura Martin, said: “We regularly provide reminders to our school community about the importance of parking safely during the school run. We welcome the measures suggested by Lincolnshire County Council to support safer parking and to ease congestion at junctions during peak times of the day for our own and neighbouring schools.”

Headteacher of St Augustine’s Primary School, Tina Cox, added: “Anything that creates a safer environment for families and children walking to and from school is a positive step as safeguarding is always our top priority.”

What do you think of the plan? Send your views to news@lincsonline.co.uk or have your say in the comments below.