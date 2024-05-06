A yoga teacher has raised thousands of pounds for a hospice.

Nancy Taylor from Oundle has been hosting free weekly online charity yoga sessions for the past four years – inviting participants to donate through her JustGiving page to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall hospice in return.

To date the classes have raised £7,289, far surpassing her original target of £1,000.

Nancy Taylor from Oundle has been fundraising for Sue Ryder

The money raised allows the team at the Peterborough hospice to continue their work providing palliative care and bereavement support.

Nancy hosts her fundraising sessions each Monday and for anyone who can’t make it, she records the class and uploads it to YouTube.

Nancy said: “I lived near Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall in Peterborough before I moved to Oundle and would walk the pram around the gardens there.

“People I know have spoken to me about the fantastic care their loved ones have received there.

“It’s a charity close to people’s hearts and I wanted people to feel connected to the cause.

“I feel passionate about the whole hospice movement too, about dying well.

“Most of us have lost someone and at times you think things could have been better for them.

“Plus, part of our yoga teachings and philosophy is to be connected and generous to others. This also drives me.”

Nancy, who is a British Wheel of Yoga-qualified teacher, started practising when she was 25 - and began teaching around 12 years ago alongside her day job in fundraising.

