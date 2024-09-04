An afternoon of relaxation and contemplation has helped to raise money to help children in wartorn Gaza.

The mini yoga retreat was staged at the Secret Garden, off Water Furlong, in Stamford, on Sunday afternoon and raised £625 for the Aiyal Foundation.

The foundation supports education and mental health for displaced children in Gaza.

The event was facilitated by Stamford Diversity Group and started with hatha yoga with Helen Scarr, of Stamford-based Calmer Soul Yoga, who holds weekly classes in the town for all levels of ability.

Following that there was yin yoga with Marleni (Yoga with Marleni) who taught yoga in the Middle East for more than 10 years and now lives and teaches in the Stamford-Rutland area.

And the afternoon finished with a Sound Bath with Sara Nye (Sound Spa-Sound Tribe), an holistic therapist who has been based in Stamford for more than 20 years.