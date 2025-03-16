A passionate author on a mission to get people to pick up a book has released a new novel.

Self-published author Nathan Wilson, from Stamford, has released his second novel, As Tough as She Is.

It’s a sequel to his first book, All The Difference a Day Makes, which he released last summer.

Nathan Wilson from Stamford has released his second novel, As Tough as She Is

Although Nathan doesn’t want to give too much of the plot away, he revealed the story is of young lovers who experience a breakup mixed in with new flames, villainous vendettas and alcohol addiction.

“People really liked the first one, I was quite surprised how well it did,” the 29-year-old said.

“I sold more copies than I thought - although not enough to retire just yet.

“I was conscious that people who read the first would be reading the second, so writing it was more difficult.”

With family members, such as his nan, flicking through the pages of his first book, he was keen to tone down the ‘romantic’ plot lines for the sequel.

Nathan used to play guitar in bands across the country and went on to graduate from BIMM Music Institute Manchester with a degree in songwriting.

It wasn’t until he returned to his hometown of Stamford in 2020 that he began nurturing his passion for literature and storytelling.

Nathan, who works at The George of Stamford said: “I think everyone should read. You go to the gym to work out your body, reading does the same for the mind.

“Even if it’s just 10 pages a day it strengthens all aspects of your life.”

He believes his latest novel, which is 234 pages long, is an easy read as it gets straight to the point.

As Tough As She Is is available at Walkers Bookshop in Stamford and on Amazon.

Nathan has also recorded an audiobook using AI for people who can’t or don’t like to read which is on his YouTube channel @NathanWilson95.