A man driving with crystal meth in his system alerted police by his ‘poor’ driving.

A mobile patrol spotted Samuel Taylor swerving and changing speeds in his black Vauxhall Tigra as he headed towards Stamford from Bourne on March 3

Taylor was pulled over on Ryhall Road in Stamford. Image: Google

The 45-year-old, who is currently serving a six-month driving ban, was disqualified for a further 12 months and ordered to pay more than £400 when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 9).

“He was seen hitting the central white line on multiple occasions and driving at variable speeds, such as 38 in a 60mph zone and driving in excess of the speed limit,” said prosecutor Nick Kirkland, describing the incident which took place at 9.10pm.

“The officer said his driving was poor.”

Boston Magistrates' Court

After following for approximately 10 minutes, police pulled the defendant over near the McDonald’s restaurant on Ryhall Road.

As Taylor got out of the vehicle it began to roll backwards ‘as if the handbrake was not on’, Mr Kirkland added.

“He said he had been with a friend at Spalding and disclosed he had used crystal meth earlier that day,” the prosecution continued.

A roadside swipe proved negative, but after giving a urine sample at Grantham police station Taylor was found to have the drug in his system.

In defence, Olivia Maginn told magistrates her client was ‘fully remorseful’ for his actions and was preparing to begin an intensive course at a drug clinic funded by his family in a bid to battle his addiction.

“He is currently not able to work due to his dependency issues, he previously had a glowing career in marketing,” she said.

The court was told Taylor was currently serving a six-month totting up driving ban for failing to provide driver details.

“He’s buried his head in the sand due to his current affliction, he ignores brown envelopes that come through the door,” Miss Maginn added.

Taylor, of Laughton Court, Lebenham, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drugs and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

He was banned from driving for a year and fined £240. The defendant must also pay a £96 victim surcharge and £85 costs while his licence will be endorsed for the offence of having no insurance.

“You were driving whilst impaired and you are lucky you didn’t kill yourself or another road user,” chair of the bench Helen Cook told Taylor.

“I congratulate your family for the support they have shown you, but you need to want to fix this yourself.”