“I need to be surrounded by attentive people if I am to thrive.”

This was a line delivered excellently by the character of Little Linton during Tolethorpe Youth Drama’s production of Wuthering Heights last night (Wednesday, July 9) at the Rutland Open Air Theatre in the grounds of Tolethorpe Hall.

Emma Wheeler in the role of Catherine Earnshaw at Tolethorpe Youth Drama's production of Wuthering Heights. Photo: Supplied

And surrounded by attentive people he was, if not on the stage then at least in the sold-out audience.

Staged alongside Stamford Shakespeare Company’s usual three-play run throughout the summer, space is made for the youngest actors and this year’s run of four shows marked TYD Theatre Makers’ fifth major production.

But for Tolethorpe regulars, like me, there was barely a difference between the quality you’d expect from the “main” performances and what I saw on Wednesday night - remarkable when you consider that the 14-strong cast on stage was no older than 19.

Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw at Tolethorpe Youth Drama's production of Wuthering Heights. Photo: Supplied

For those who don’t know, Emma Rice’s adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel follows the story between Heathcliff, who is adopted by the Earnshaw family and taken to live at Wuthering Heights, where he meets Catherine Earnshaw. When they are forced apart, a chain of events is set in motion that

At times, you do need to suspend reality and believe that an actor is the parent of another, when there is just four years difference between the oldest and youngest cast members - but the believable performances help you to do that.

Although they never appear on stage, the dedication and commitment of directors Mary Benzies and Rachel Lewin is clear to see. An example is evident in the way Emma Wheeler, who played Catherine Earnshaw, displayed so much confidence and prowess on stage. Her very proud mum Amanda, the newly-inaugurated mayor of Stamford, shared with me beforehand that the experience with the Theatre Makers has helped her to flourish.

As well as Emma, I’d also like to give a shout out to Beatrice Ford, who really brought to life the spirit of the Yorkshire Moor.

Beatrice Ford as the leader of the Moor at Tolethorpe Youth Drama's production of Wuthering Heights. Photo: Supplied

Mary and Rachel’s influence was all seen in the impressive way this cast of Rutland and Stamford based teenagers managed to, mostly, hold a strong Yorkshire accent for the entire two and a half hour show.

The amount of dialogue to remember was challenging, never mind the movement around the set, and at times, I had to remind myself these are teenagers who may never have appeared on stage in front of an audience. Serious issues, including a sexual assault and many, many deaths, were dealt with on stage in a sensitive way, and I left the theatre with a new appreciation for Emily Bronte’s classic novel and a desire to read it again.

I will always be disappointed - and indeed, I’ve mentioned it in previous reviews of Stamford Shakespeare Company productions - that it is a tradition not to have curtain calls at Tolethorpe. It is borne from founder Jean Harley’s belief that the end of the performance should be about the entire company and not just those you see on stage.

The ensemble cast at Tolethorpe Youth Drama's production of Wuthering Heights. Photo: Supplied

It felt even more disappointing for these hard-working performers, who really deserved the rapturous applause they received at the end, and those backstage - also teenagers - could have come out to take a well deserved bow. The audience, though, left them in no doubt of their appreciation with whoops and cheers that would have been heard far into the surrounding Rutland countryside.

“If you want romance? Go to Cornwall,” the ensemble had earlier shouted at the crowd.

Well, if you want good theatre, make a date in your diary to go to Tolethorpe Youth Drama’s production next year but get your tickets quickly. If the standard is anywhere as high as this year, you don’t want to miss out.