Keen cooks impressed the judge of a young chef competition.

The Rotary Club of Stamford's Young Chef competition was held on January 24 in the Food Technology Department of Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane.

The competition, which is open to pupils up to the age of 17, promotes cooking as an important life skill.

Sienna Bradbury-Harrold,14, from Stamford School placed first

The pupils were tasked with cooking and serving a two-course meal within 90 minutes which were then tasted and judged by Sergeant Andy Hanson from RAF Wittering.

The winner of the competition was 14-year-old Sienna Bradbury-Harrold of Stamford School, who prepared Viennese chicken pasta followed by lemon cheesecake with raspberry coulis.

She will proceed to the rotary district round and, if successful there, on to the national final.

The contestants in the Rotary Club of Stamford young chef competition

In second place was Archie Briggs, 15, of Stamford Welland Academy whose meal was a Korean fried chicken burger with sweet potato fries and lettuce, onion and a kimchi inspired slaw. His dessert was mini Victoria Sponge cakes.

Third place was taken by Shreyansh Mondal, 14, of Stamford School with a main course of unda burji-egg curry and a dessert of kheer, an Indian rice pudding.

Sgt Hanson congratulated the pupils and noted the scoring was extremely close.